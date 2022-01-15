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IS STEW PETERS FINALLY EXPOSING ZI0N ? DR ARIYANA LOVE BLOWS OPEN DEATH-JABS AS THE SAMSON OPTION
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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43 views • January 15, 2022
Dr Ariyana Love Drops Major Truth Bomb on the Stew Peters Show Exposing the Death Jabs as Potentially the Samson Option in Vaccine Form That the Zionists Promised to Unleash Should They Ever Feel They Are Threatened in a Way That They Deem Impossible to Defend From. credit goes to ----> https://www.bitchute.com/video/NU0X5P4PQiDk/
REINER FUELLMICH GIVES AN UPDATE ON WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH THE NUREMBERG 2.0 TRIAL
Quote: "The Parliamentary hearing in Poland is wrapping up and the criminal trial for Crimes Against Humanity is set to begin in just a couple of weeks." Fuellmich outlines how the Covid-Crime Against Humanity is a deliberate and premeditated mass-murder of unprecedented proportions. The Luciferian sociopathic globalists who Fuellmich refers to as the "Davos Crowd" have stolen the worldwide pension funds, and part of the reason why they rushed their plan forward is that they were terrified the public would find out what they did. Using a combination of bribery and extortion through Satanic Ritual Child Abuse, the globalists have installed their puppets into positions of power in virtually every nation around the world.
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ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
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