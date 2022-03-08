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Globalists Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste, Especially The Ones They Cause
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20 views • March 08, 2022
American globalists are going to their own destruction like the fools they are. The problem is, you will pay the price for their foolishness
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
The Alex Jones Show
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62269bf512aaeb58e1fc35af
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
The Alex Jones Show
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62269bf512aaeb58e1fc35af
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