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Like Those Meditation Videos On Youtube? BEWARE - They Have Corrupt Subliminals {MIRROR}
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95 views • September 22, 2020
This one comes from LookoutfaCharlie - He's a Targeted Individual with a wealth of information on how the government is creating a huge problem for all of us... some more than others.
Now it looks like those lovely meditation videos filled with sounds of rainwater and nice music could have subliminal messages meant to corrupt you not fill you with peace. Beware..
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Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
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[email protected]
Now it looks like those lovely meditation videos filled with sounds of rainwater and nice music could have subliminal messages meant to corrupt you not fill you with peace. Beware..
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
[email protected]
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