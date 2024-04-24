👀 Have You Seen Me❓

Create New Account
My pictures were recovered from a smuggler's phone.

I was forced to smile, this is the second picture they took of me before getting the smile correct.

The women traveling with me were dressed in camouflage clothing and smuggled through Pima County, AZ.

If you see me, please notify Veterans On Patrol at:

✉️  [email protected]

If you happen to be the person with me, and you are hurting me, know that VOP will never stop looking for me and Jesus has a message for you:

”And whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea.“ Mark 9:42

Please pray I am found safe and happy. ❤️

