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CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS! Indisputable Evidence of Widespread, Deep Judicial Corruption _ Stew Peters
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40 views • April 10, 2021
Explosive Bombshell! Investigative Exclusive with Stew Peters, host of 'Patriotically Correct' and FL Attorney Kenneth 'Wayne' Ferguson.
The entire Florida judiciary has now been exposed for intentional acts, outside of the law, that have impeded due process and justice, all the way to the state's Supreme Court.
Stew's Telegram: http://t.me/stewpeters
Real Patriot News: http://redvoicemedia.com
Connect With Stew On Other Social Platforms: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
Merch: https://red-voice-media.myteespring.co/
The entire Florida judiciary has now been exposed for intentional acts, outside of the law, that have impeded due process and justice, all the way to the state's Supreme Court.
Stew's Telegram: http://t.me/stewpeters
Real Patriot News: http://redvoicemedia.com
Connect With Stew On Other Social Platforms: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
Merch: https://red-voice-media.myteespring.co/
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