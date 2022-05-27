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POWERFUL: Ted Nugent Defends NRA And Calls Out Active Shooter First Responders
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201 views • May 27, 2022
Ted Nugent joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give his take on the Uvalde school shooting as well as respond to fellow musician Lee Greenwood's refusal to play for the NRA.
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