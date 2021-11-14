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Covid Vaccine Alter your DNA - 100% Fact
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213 views • November 14, 2021
Covid Vaccine Alter your DNA - 100% Fact
MRNA shots ARE ‘GENE THERAPY’ MARKETED as ‘vaccines’ to gain public trust Says Big Pharma
“The 2 inventors of the mRNA shots already established that they are gene therapeutic shots.
Dr Sheri Tenpenny and Dr Robert Malone.
Not only do they acknowledge that these mRNA gene therapeutic shots are not vaccines and have no capacity to prevent infection or transmission, but they've asserted that their only possible usage is for Eugenics. Selective attacks on specific genetics.
This can be adjusted to meet any standard from sex, nationality, race, demographic biological warfare.
Just like the SARS-COV-2-WUHAN-HU-1 spike protein was being engineered to cull off the old and infirm...those who consume tax subsidies without contribution. “ - IeatCrackerzNbed
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsDGN0KxaSpG/
MRNA shots ARE ‘GENE THERAPY’ MARKETED as ‘vaccines’ to gain public trust Says Big Pharma
“The 2 inventors of the mRNA shots already established that they are gene therapeutic shots.
Dr Sheri Tenpenny and Dr Robert Malone.
Not only do they acknowledge that these mRNA gene therapeutic shots are not vaccines and have no capacity to prevent infection or transmission, but they've asserted that their only possible usage is for Eugenics. Selective attacks on specific genetics.
This can be adjusted to meet any standard from sex, nationality, race, demographic biological warfare.
Just like the SARS-COV-2-WUHAN-HU-1 spike protein was being engineered to cull off the old and infirm...those who consume tax subsidies without contribution. “ - IeatCrackerzNbed
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsDGN0KxaSpG/
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