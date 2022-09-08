Chapter II Censored - The Leo Frank Case

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Chapter 2 of this book about the Leo Frank Case written anonymously in 1915 tells the tale of the murder of Mary Phagan, a 13 year old factory girl at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta. In the chapter the night watchman finds the body, calls the police and is arrested. The graphics have been added to this audio book to enhance the viewing experience. This version has been edited to remove the offensive and salacious language.