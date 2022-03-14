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Joe's New Federal Gun Control - and How to Stop it
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113 views • March 14, 2022
More restrictions by executive order - two new ATF regulations are set to go into effect this summer, on “80 percent lowers,” and “pistol braces.” These will affect potentially millions of people, but the feds can be stopped.
Path to Liberty: March 14, 2022
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Path to Liberty: March 14, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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