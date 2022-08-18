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Welcome To Proverbs Club.On Choosing Your Words.
Proverbs 17:27 (NIV).
27 The one who has knowledge uses words with restraint,
and whoever has understanding is even-tempered.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise speak carefully with civility and poise.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mt7p9s77
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