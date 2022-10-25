Dr. Simone Gold is out of Maximum Security Federal Prison -- The Future of Medicine and Men

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MEN: If it's time to step up your game, here's your starting line: https://warriormbs.com
The Biden Administration has made political persecution cool again.
Fresh out of a maximum security federal prison in Miami where she spend 8 days in isolation under the guise of covid quarantine, Dr. Gold is in great spirits. She was thrown a welcome home party at the ReAwaken America tour with over 1000 well-wishers. We discuss the future of medicine, the differences between men and women, and some great insights from Dr. Gold about the need for men's courage specifically during these times.