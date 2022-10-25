Dr. Simone Gold is out of Maximum Security Federal Prison -- The Future of Medicine and Men

Please like and Share to support my work!
MEN: If it's time to step up your game, here's your starting line: https://warriormbs.com
The Biden Administration has made political persecution cool again.
Fresh out of a maximum security federal prison in Miami where she spend 8 days in isolation under the guise of covid quarantine, Dr. Gold is in great spirits. She was thrown a welcome home party at the ReAwaken America tour with over 1000 well-wishers. We discuss the future of medicine, the differences between men and women, and some great insights from Dr. Gold about the need for men's courage specifically during these times.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.