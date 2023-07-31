Create New Account
CCP’s “Five Laws of Ruling” represents Fool, Insult, Impoverish, Weaken and Overwhelm the people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2n1nfg9f16

07/26/2023 Ava on Winn Tucson China Watch: CCP’s “Five Laws of Ruling” represents Fool, Insult, Impoverish, Weaken and Overwhelm the people. In their concept, people and the ruler are adversarial by nature. To secure the ruler's reign, they need to find ways to weaken the people. The effects of CCP's plan just started to lay out while they've been systematically strategizing for quite some time.


07/26/2023 Ava做客《温·图森中国观察》节目，阐释了中共的“驭民五术”战略，分别为愚民、辱民、贫民、弱民和疲民。在中共眼里，人民和统治者在本质上是敌对的，为了确保统治者的地位，他们就要想方设法削弱人民的力量。中共布局的影响现在才开始显现，然而他们蓄谋已久。



