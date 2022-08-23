Mystery Lots Exposed: Elites Given A Placebo? 200 Expired Jab Lots With Zero Adverse Reaction

The Elites took placebo vaccines to protect themselves from the clot shot!

Albert Benavides joins to expose how the placebo injections were distributed to world leaders, and how VAERS is deleting huge amounts of data supporting that the vaccine is deadly.

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