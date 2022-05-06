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LARGE 5G TOWER, AMPLIFIER AND "PARK" WITH SHOOTING RANGE NEXT TO WALGREENS GIVING PFIZER INJECTIONS
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222 views • May 06, 2022
LOCATION: INTERSECTION OF OCOTILLO AND MCQUEEN, CHANDLER AZ
Fake news and big govt. is denying a relationship between 5G towers and the "vaccines".
I believe tne opposite is the case. Both appear to work together as a binary weapon social control system. The towers will also be able to disable self driving cars(Waymo)of people for various reasons like low social credit scores("Internet of Things" system). The cars could even be used to force drive people to quarantine/liquidation camps.
5G and nanotech mrna injections may do the following:
-24/7 track and trace injected(real reason for 6 foot distancing rule)
-Selected frequencies target specific people for death or injury by triggering graphene oxide and poison release in injected for low social credit scores, non compliance with "orders", group depopulation.
-Longer term purpose may be to build nanotech, graphene oxide structures in injected human victims mutating them into AI hive mind controlled cyborgs(those that "survive" the first rounds of jabs and culling).
The 5g amplifier next to Walgreens has its ID sign scratched off but I saw the Crown and Castle logo on it.
___________________________
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
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Fake news and big govt. is denying a relationship between 5G towers and the "vaccines".
I believe tne opposite is the case. Both appear to work together as a binary weapon social control system. The towers will also be able to disable self driving cars(Waymo)of people for various reasons like low social credit scores("Internet of Things" system). The cars could even be used to force drive people to quarantine/liquidation camps.
5G and nanotech mrna injections may do the following:
-24/7 track and trace injected(real reason for 6 foot distancing rule)
-Selected frequencies target specific people for death or injury by triggering graphene oxide and poison release in injected for low social credit scores, non compliance with "orders", group depopulation.
-Longer term purpose may be to build nanotech, graphene oxide structures in injected human victims mutating them into AI hive mind controlled cyborgs(those that "survive" the first rounds of jabs and culling).
The 5g amplifier next to Walgreens has its ID sign scratched off but I saw the Crown and Castle logo on it.
___________________________
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
I appreciate $$ contributions from supporters, viewers; so I can continue my real news and analysis defending the freedoms of loyal US citizens not illegal invaders and domestic collaborator terrorists like Senor Mayorkas.
Email your name, city, state, $$ pledge for payment instructions.
To: [email protected]
$500 VIP subscribers can have a report done on a topic they requesr(as long as it agrees with US patriot values)and have their businesses mentioned on video and listed by me as VIP sponsors on posted reports.
More $$ means I can buy better equipment and reach more platforms.
Thanks for watching.
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