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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP is ordering Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, and Changchun to be prepared for the death of 1 in 5,000 people or 1 in 2,500 people. Officials from other provinces delivering food to Shanghai were soon arrested, and the officials in 21 cities will be removed from their offices right away if they violate the CCP’s political rules