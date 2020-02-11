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Arizona Democrats Demand Citizens Either Register or Surrender 'Assault Weapons'!!!
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73 views • February 11, 2020
Democrat senators in Arizona are pushing radical anti-Second Amendment laws that demand citizens must either register or surrender their "assault weapons."The new legislation, SB 1625, also provides law-abiding gun-owners a third option of rendering their firearms inoperable.Moreover, the text of the bill makes it clear that the legislation extends to the manufacture of “assault weapons,” and does not simply end with the ownership of said firearms.The only exception for manufacturing is for companies who make guns for the police or military.
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