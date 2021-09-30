COVID 19 SIDE EFFECTS 051 - BODIES IN BATTLE AND VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS

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Agape
Ever-increasing evidence of damaged blood after the COVID vaccine.
Source https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
MORE SIDE EFFECT LINKS
001 Registered Nurse Kristi Simmonds Took the Moderna Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/HStK2V0fmyDD/
002 Young Girl took Johnson and Johnson Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/OeX6TdUVs0m4/
003 Poor women still didn't recover from Moderna shot. https://www.bitchute.com/video/eoBuVFek0cXA/
004 Italian lady dies after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/uFZlfKKo7CrM/
005 Nurse Christina - Rest In Peace https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cjne8NqeCvSX/
006 Dr Charles Hoffe Reveals COVID Vaccine Carnage Of His Patients https://www.bitchute.com/video/FJ0xxYQzhfrv/
007 They Will Say It's The COVID https://www.bitchute.com/video/FJ0xxYQzhfrv/
008 India's Health Ambassador Dies One Day After Getting COVID Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/M22XzjCsJreJ/
009 Serious Side Effects Are Increasing Especially In Women https://www.bitchute.com/video/joZ5jlSD9Aim/
010 Woman Dies Just Days After COVID Jab https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYJse5fnBinB/
011 3 medical professionals incapacitated by covid injections https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Pu2AFBnabSZ/
012 Father And Son In Hospital After COVID Jab https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vypppm6ZcYhO/
013 Mother and Father Talk Of Their Son Who Died From Jab https://www.bitchute.com/video/dkdFji7kaLPA/
014 Eric Clapton Interview On Vaccines, His Adverse Reaction https://www.bitchute.com/video/azMaFxs76MTa/
015 Did 4 British Airways Pilots Die From The Vaccine This Week https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Cfum82NLATl/
016 People Who Trusted Their Governments And Took The Jab Are Now Dead https://www.bitchute.com/video/sro550GK3M8b/
017 Children Given Wrong Vaccine - Government Response - So What Move On https://www.bitchute.com/video/8P2xaPgIdo9F/
018 The Evidence That Big Pharma Endangers Children https://www.bitchute.com/video/P3gquYGoATBQ/
019 Parents almost kill their child with a Covid jab https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcwmha4TENtH/
020 16 Year Old Football Player Has Vaccine-Induced Heart Attack, Dies https://www.bitchute.com/video/JylsXf1ietRM/
021 Pfizer vaccine severe adverse reactions https://www.bitchute.com/video/AdBfVczzaAGp/
022 Horrifying Statistics - COVID Injections Produce 82% Miscarriages https://www.bitchute.com/video/yOMYIiXI0Iuw/
023 The J&J Vaxx Killed his Sister https://www.bitchute.com/video/NubNyYaaAI8L/
024 Man Found Dead In His Home After Second Dose https://www.bitchute.com/video/q1J0DVmiC6zO/
026 Nurse Develops Bell’s Palsy Reaction To Pfizer COVID Shot https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xx8AC2d1alzs/
027 What Is The Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/XgfZgy2efQnG/
028 Shocking FDA List Of Possible Side Effects https://www.bitchute.com/video/CExJCr1HPpz7/
029 Mother Tells Of Daughters Serious Side Effects After Jab https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTXqnYlCNVtV/
030 Miscarriages Linked To COVID Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/XStm1EbaMmpP/
031 Vaxxed patients' blood examined, horrific findings PART 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/18yW4RPGkGCb/
032 Vaxxed patients' blood examined, horrific findings PART 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/VIGvDHDaQYri/
033 Sudden Death Of Young Kids https://www.bitchute.com/video/jgtfL13WDpDo/
034 Blood Damaged After Taking The COVID Vax https://www.bitchute.com/v
035 Father speaks about Vaxx Killed Son https://www.bitchute.com/video/ks4Ag7MVxwcE/
036 Jabbed Australian Politician Has Bells Palsy https://www.bitchute.com/video/pBOL8NvgirxA/
037 Nurse Whistle-blower On Vaccine Injuries https://www.bitchute.com/video/oyw0eyHMENee/
038 Dead at 16 https://www.bitchute.com/video/NnRle9N3KP62/
039 Kids Are Dying https://www.bitchute.com/video/g7H798sC4rju/
040 Fear The MRNA Death Jab ~ Watch What Happens When You Take The Jab https://www.bitchute.com/video/dtkVAOu1VC23/
041 Never Seen Before Blood Damage https://www.bitchute.com/video/KukuCO0s3RMT/
042 ANOTHER Footballer Collapses On Pitch https://www.bitchute.com/video/krKh3LavsA9L/
043 They Tell You It's Safe - They're Liars https://www.bitchute.com/video/aNTBEGv9ooed/
044 A Pandemic Of Lying Politicians And Doctors https://www.bitchute.com/video/qmX6hYEwOaXY/
045 Vaccines Are Poison - Karen Kingston https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ft818miUQLsS/
046 This Just Happened To a CHILD Who was Vaccinated In Halifax, Nova Scotia https://www.bitchute.com/video/P3S1howtadho/
047 Israel. Vaccine Injury Testimonies. https://www.bitchute.com/video/j558fAiROm75/
048 Baby Paralyzed by COVID VACCINE ( Censored on YouTube ) https://www.bitchute.com/video/C9clTiuGzyFO/m?
049 Brittany (23), Her Life After The Jab https://www.bitchute.com/video/XxebdElJbd6B/
051 Bodies In Battle And Vaccine Side Effects https://www.bitchute.com/video/sJ95GStdSmdA/