Shifting Lines In Military Reach, an interview with Matt Bracken

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Shifting lines in military reach are reshaping how power is projected and perceived across regions. Changing strategies, evolving technology, and new risk calculations are influencing where forces operate and how far they extend. What once seemed certain is now being reexamined as global dynamics continue to evolve. These developments are raising important questions about capability, positioning, and future scenarios. Watch the latest interview for more context and a deeper look at what these changes could mean moving forward.
#GlobalStrategy #DefenseTrends #Geopolitics #WorldAffairs #MilitaryAnalysis
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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