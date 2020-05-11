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The Scientific Method!
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14 views • May 11, 2020
What do Jesus and science have in common?
Science and Jesus. Debunking emotionalism is the key starting point in seeing why a rational frame of mind is important in both scientific and religious worlds. Is modern medical science a part of God's plan? Could science be a part of God's revival? This short film is an attempt to connect the dots on these two things Jesus and science, and its conclusions will put you in awe.
Science and Jesus. Debunking emotionalism is the key starting point in seeing why a rational frame of mind is important in both scientific and religious worlds. Is modern medical science a part of God's plan? Could science be a part of God's revival? This short film is an attempt to connect the dots on these two things Jesus and science, and its conclusions will put you in awe.
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