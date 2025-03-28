Worker Alive Trapped in mountain of Rubble After Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worker Trapped Under Rubble After Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse.
Adding:
Five out of twenty children who were previously trapped in a school building collapse in Myanmar have been found dead, according to Eleven Media Group.
Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 20, Over 200 Injured
At least 20 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in Myanmar following a powerful earthquake, according to The New York Times, citing a hospital in Mandalay.
Ruins of a destroyed Mandalay temple, with historical sites being the most affected. Local authorities have declared a state of emergency.