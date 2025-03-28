Worker Alive Trapped in mountain of Rubble After Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse

Worker Trapped Under Rubble After Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse.

Five out of twenty children who were previously trapped in a school building collapse in Myanmar have been found dead, according to Eleven Media Group.

Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 20, Over 200 Injured

At least 20 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in Myanmar following a powerful earthquake, according to The New York Times, citing a hospital in Mandalay.

Ruins of a destroyed Mandalay temple, with historical sites being the most affected. Local authorities have declared a state of emergency.



