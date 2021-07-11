© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- GUN DEFENSE-PART 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • July 11, 2021
In this comprehensive volume, the viewer learns to safely and effectively disarm and defend against attackers armed with handguns, from close-up assaults and from a distance. Important psychological factors are also addressed.
Produced in 2004 by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida
Produced in 2004 by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.