Good Friday Service - The Day the Love and Holiness of God Was Demonstrated
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Pastor Andrew preaches a message for the Good Friday Service. The message is about The Day the Love and Holiness of God Was Demonstrated.

We look at the journey to the cross.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

bible easter cross of christ good friday

