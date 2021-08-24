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PFIZER VACCINE NOT APPROVED! THEY'RE TRYING TO FOOL US!
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1200 views • August 24, 2021
PFIZER VACCINE NOT APPROVED! THEY'RE TRYING TO FOOL US!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bre3S0KaTFDz/
Pfizer actually was not approved by the FDA, but rather has continued to authorize their drug for emergency use under the EUA.
Read page 2 & the first part of page 12.
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bre3S0KaTFDz/
Pfizer actually was not approved by the FDA, but rather has continued to authorize their drug for emergency use under the EUA.
Read page 2 & the first part of page 12.
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
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