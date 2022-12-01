GLENN BECK | How EVIL Marxists are using CHILDREN to DESTROY our Society

The recent Balanciaga scandal is shocking and disgusting, but it’s not new. In fact, in this clip, Glenn explains how Marxists have been targeting our children in order to destroy the family structure, and eventually capitalism, for years now. Their tactics — especially ones that use children — are EVIL, Glenn says, but thankfully we have an advantage: We are resilient thanks to our faith, our history, and our traditions. But if we start to lose those, Glenn warns, ‘we become vulnerable.’
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.