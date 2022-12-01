Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GLENN BECK | How EVIL Marxists are using CHILDREN to DESTROY our Society
89 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

The recent Balanciaga scandal is shocking and disgusting, but it’s not new. In fact, in this clip, Glenn explains how Marxists have been targeting our children in order to destroy the family structure, and eventually capitalism, for years now. Their tactics — especially ones that use children — are EVIL, Glenn says, but thankfully we have an advantage: We are resilient thanks to our faith, our history, and our traditions. But if we start to lose those, Glenn warns, ‘we become vulnerable.’

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn

Keywords
glenn beckmarxistsblaze tvbalanciaga scandal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket