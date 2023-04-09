Former Green Beret sounds off on Biden blaming Trump for Afghanistan withdrawal

Former Green Beret Joe Kent weighs in on the Biden administration blaming former President Donald Trump for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #foxnews #fox #tuckercarlson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.