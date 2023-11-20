Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BILL GATES says NO to ORGANIC FARMING
channel image
InfoMatrice
28 Subscribers
150 views
Published 19 hours ago

Excerpt of: The New York Times Climate Forward

Aired in October 2023


See full interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/c40dd082-4d4e-43e9-a15a-0c999308333b


Keywords
new york timesfarmingorganicbillgates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket