The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 291 - Babylon Pt A

Babylon is NOT just one thing - It is an IDEA, a religious system, commercial system, political system, a banking system and cultural system.
How does God SEE the reality of Babylon? This is expressed in Revelation as a vicious, foul mouthed, merciless prostitute or “WHORE” who kills those who refuse to FORNICATE (OBEY and SERVE) with her and then she drinks their BLOOD! She’s a KILLER cannibal. The Bible says Babylon is characterized as a FEMALE and she sees herself as ROYALTY, a QUEEN that can’t be touched!
When people hear the word Babylon this conjures up many different images in the mind. The word Babylon has been so used and abused that meaning has been emptied out virtually. We need to remember what God says about Babylon in order to understand fully how much God hates this satanic counterfeit “organization” to his beautiful Body (Bride) of Christ.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble DIF Back Up Channel 2
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube DIF Channels 1+3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.