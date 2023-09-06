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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 291 - Babylon Pt A
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
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67 views • September 06, 2023

Babylon is NOT just one thing - It is an IDEA, a religious system, commercial system, political system, a banking system and cultural system.

How does God SEE the reality of Babylon? This is expressed in Revelation as a vicious, foul mouthed, merciless prostitute or “WHORE” who kills those who refuse to FORNICATE (OBEY and SERVE) with her and then she drinks their BLOOD! She’s a KILLER cannibal. The Bible says Babylon is characterized as a FEMALE and she sees herself as ROYALTY, a QUEEN that can’t be touched!

When people hear the word Babylon this conjures up many different images in the mind. The word Babylon has been so used and abused that meaning has been emptied out virtually. We need to remember what God says about Babylon in order to understand fully how much God hates this satanic counterfeit “organization” to his beautiful Body (Bride) of Christ.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html

New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5

Rumble DIF Back Up Channel 2

Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth

You Tube DIF Channels 1+3

pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
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