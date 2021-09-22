Health Products by Gail Angeles and Dr. Paul Cottrell

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ALL of Dr. Paul Cottrell's YouTube Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV82lcrj_nknTodMz0UYqig/channels
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc74Ohv-h-nPBiZPs_jWUsQ
Rainbow Herbals' Website: https://www.rainbowherbals.com/shop
Gail Angeles' Alternate YouTube Channel: Rainbow Healing and Wellness (use to see interviews with Dr. Paul Cottrell)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdwtKoMSrC0&;t=101s
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/rainbowfoodrocks
Instagram: Rainbowherbals, Rainbow_food_rocks, Rainbowhealingandwellness, Rainbowhomebaking
Mission Statement: To use plant-based, vegan, vegetarian, allergy-friendly recipes and food-grade essential oils as tools to help people realize that they can heal and have always had the power to heal themselves.
Gail Angeles
Owner, Rainbow Food Rocks, Rainbow Healing and Wellness, Rainbow Herbals
Author, Rainbow Food Rocks
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/rainbowfoodrocks
Mission Statement: To use plant-based, vegan, vegetarian, allergy-friendly recipes and food-grade essential oils as tools to help people realize that they can heal and have always had the power to heal themselves.