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Health Products by Gail Angeles and Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul CottrellCheckmark Icon
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130 views • September 22, 2021
Dr. Paul Cottrell's Website: https://the-studio-reykjavik.com/nano-silver

ALL of Dr. Paul Cottrell's YouTube Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV82lcrj_nknTodMz0UYqig/channels
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc74Ohv-h-nPBiZPs_jWUsQ

Rainbow Herbals' Website: https://www.rainbowherbals.com/shop

Gail Angeles' Alternate YouTube Channel: Rainbow Healing and Wellness (use to see interviews with Dr. Paul Cottrell)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdwtKoMSrC0&;t=101s

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/rainbowfoodrocks

Instagram: Rainbowherbals, Rainbow_food_rocks, Rainbowhealingandwellness, Rainbowhomebaking

Mission Statement: To use plant-based, vegan, vegetarian, allergy-friendly recipes and food-grade essential oils as tools to help people realize that they can heal and have always had the power to heal themselves.

Gail Angeles

Owner, Rainbow Food Rocks, Rainbow Healing and Wellness, Rainbow Herbals
Author, Rainbow Food Rocks

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/rainbowfoodrocks

Mission Statement: To use plant-based, vegan, vegetarian, allergy-friendly recipes and food-grade essential oils as tools to help people realize that they can heal and have always had the power to heal themselves.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy