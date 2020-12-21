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Titans & organes pétrifié Parti 1 les découvertes PETRIFIED TITANS & ORGANS - PART 1 - THE DISCOVERIES
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87 views • December 21, 2020
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnlLwqVyzyU
Partie 1 sur 3 dans laquelle je présente les découvertes et les théories concernant à la fois le titan tombé Montgo et la prévalence généralisée des organes pétrifiés. Ce monde est bien plus que ce que nous ayons jamais imaginé! La géologie est-elle réellement de la biologie? Oui! Bienvenue chez BIOGEOLOGY.
Part 1 of 3 in which I present the discoveries and theories regarding both the fallen titan Montgo, and the widespread prevalence of petrified organs. This world is far more than we ever imagined! Is Geology actually Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.
Partie 1 sur 3 dans laquelle je présente les découvertes et les théories concernant à la fois le titan tombé Montgo et la prévalence généralisée des organes pétrifiés. Ce monde est bien plus que ce que nous ayons jamais imaginé! La géologie est-elle réellement de la biologie? Oui! Bienvenue chez BIOGEOLOGY.
Part 1 of 3 in which I present the discoveries and theories regarding both the fallen titan Montgo, and the widespread prevalence of petrified organs. This world is far more than we ever imagined! Is Geology actually Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.
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