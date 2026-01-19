© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
George Galloway says Keir Starmer can't govern Britain. But he's about to be appointed by Trump to be one of the governors of Gaza. With Tony Blair on the executive board. More grief for Gaza:
"There's no way this Trump presidency can end in anything other than grief."
Source @George Galloway
--------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!