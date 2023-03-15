https://gettr.com/post/p2bkji47292

2023.03.15 The Middle East, which accounts for 80% of the world's oil supply, is already controlled by the CCP. The CCP’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war would be a disaster for the West. Xi, the dying emperor’s ambition is to become the world leader.

占全球石油供应80%的中东，已经被中共控制。共产党参加俄乌战争对西方来讲是灾难。习死皇的野心就是要当世界老大。



