https://gettr.com/post/p2bkji47292
2023.03.15 The Middle East, which accounts for 80% of the world's oil supply, is already controlled by the CCP. The CCP’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war would be a disaster for the West. Xi, the dying emperor’s ambition is to become the world leader.
占全球石油供应80%的中东，已经被中共控制。共产党参加俄乌战争对西方来讲是灾难。习死皇的野心就是要当世界老大。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.