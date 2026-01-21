Ex British MP Andrew Bridgen on Satanism, Child Trafficking, Corruption and Abuse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former British MP Andrew Bridgen describes how corruption, according to him, runs through multiple UK government departments. He speaks about suppressed child-trafficking cases, intimidation of whistleblowers, political blackmail, and the role of Ukraine in broader power networks. This interview explores how these mechanisms operate — and why Bridgen says the system protects itself at all costs.
Presenter: Flavio Pasquino
Guest: Former British MP Andrew Bridgen
-------------
Mirrored - LIGHTHOUSETV
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!