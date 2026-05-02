What History Predicts Next for Cost-of-Living Surge

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What if the rising cost of groceries isn’t temporary but the beginning of a permanent shift? Every major spike in food and fuel prices follows the same trajectory and we’re already ahead of where past crises began. If history repeats, the next phase won’t just be inflation, it will reshape how you eat, spend and survive.
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