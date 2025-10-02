Humanity - Trending For A Win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This has been a year of dramatic change, bringing to light the corruption and deception of evil on this planet,
and the purge taking place. Complete with solar storms, earthquakes, interstellar visiting objects, stars going
super nova in distant galaxies, and people on Earth going crazy and turning against humanity. In spite of it all
we are winning and trying hard to save humanity ... better times are on the way ...