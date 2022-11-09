Six Agreements Signed at 5th Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum

https://gnews.org/articles/514556
Summary：11/07/2022 CNA: Six agreements have been signed at the 5th Singapore China trade and investment forum, which was attended by around 650 business leaders.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.