The US White House Prepares To Roll Out CCP Virus Vaccine Every Year

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https://gnews.org/post/p1il74e1f
09/06/2022 At the White House press briefing on September 6, Fauci continues to push for an annual COVID-19 vaccination, completely ignoring tons of reports and studies of serious side effects of vaccines