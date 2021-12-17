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Joe Rogan's Blockbuster Covid Vaccine Discussion With Dr. Peter McCullough "A Premeditated Plan to Promote Vaccines"
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31 views • December 17, 2021
Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, is a board-certified cardiologist who has testified before committees of the US and Texas Senate regarding the treatment of COVID-19 and management of the ongoing pandemic. In this session with Joe Rogan, Dr. McCullough describes the vaccine rollout as "A Premeditated Plan to Promote Vaccines".
My own observations say that Dr. McCullough has it partly right. It was a premeditated plan but the rabbit hole is much deeper than a vaccine rollout for money. Global government backing whereby on a global basis, governments have become a hostile force to their citizens.
My own observations say that Dr. McCullough has it partly right. It was a premeditated plan but the rabbit hole is much deeper than a vaccine rollout for money. Global government backing whereby on a global basis, governments have become a hostile force to their citizens.
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