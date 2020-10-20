The BBC Prepares Another Hit Piece on Independent Journalists

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38148
Vanessa Beeley joins the program to discuss the BBC's forthcoming hit piece on journalists like herself who dare call out the White Helmets as a foreign-founded, foreign-funded, terrorist-embedded propaganda construct. We discuss Beeley's reporting on Syria that clearly gives the lie to the White Helmets' humanitarian cover and the clear signs that the BBC is set to launch a new smear campaign against independent journalists.