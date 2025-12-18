BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Declaration of Brain Death: The Invented Deception"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
23 views • 1 day ago

Special Guest: Dr. Heidi Klessig


'Intentional' S2E25 Thursday 12-18-25 'Live'


Dr. Heidi Klessig is the author of "The Brain Death Fallacy" and an expert who has exposed ethical concerns about organ donation practices and the definitions of death in medical contexts. She joins us to break down this issue - so Let's Get Intentional!


"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:


https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow


https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277


https://x.com/MicMeowed


The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:


https://substack.com/@micsmeow


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home


https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418


You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org.

