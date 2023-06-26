†π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης,Άγιος χριστιανός είναι ο αντιστεκόμενος [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2019]

Αἵματα παντοῦ· ἀπό τά βάθη τῆς ἱστορίας, ἡ ἀνυπακοή σέ αἱμοσταγεῖς αὐτοκράτορες καί αἱρετικούς πατριάρχες, ὑπῆρξε ἡ αἰτία τῆς αἱματοχυσίας. Εἶναι στό DNA τῶν Ὀρθοδόξων, νά δίνουν τή ζωή τους, μήν ὑποκύπτοντας στά θηρία τοῦ κόσμου!
Τήν Κυριακή Γ΄ Λουκᾶ, 6 Ὀκτωβρίου 2019, στίς 10:30πμ, ὁ π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε μέ θέμα: «Ἅγιος χριστιανός εἶναι ὁ ἀντιστεκόμενος».
