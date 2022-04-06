Dr. Robert Malone outs the World Economic Forum (WEF)

The good news about these characters is [that] most of them aren’t very smart… We can beat them… but first thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to out em’… We’ve invested thousands of dollars in our team, and we have built a massive spreadsheet of over 4000 names of WEF trainees, and we’ve got their CDs. We got their jobs. We got where they are, where they come from, where they’re working now, who they used to work with… We’re about to put this up on a blockchain-protected site, so they can’t take us down. And we’re gonna ask all of you and we’re gonna ask Steve Bannon’s posse to crowdsource the rest. And when people figure out other ones that aren’t on that list, we’re gonna get them on that list