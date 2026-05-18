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REDEDICATION FLUFF | 5-18-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2666


Show Notes:


Rededicate 250 livestream: https://www.youtube.com/live/f4W49f2QVJo

Laura Ann GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-a-single-mom-with-autistic-daughters-car-replac?lang=en_US&ts=1779099470

Psalm 78: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2078&version=KJV

Rededicate 250 Speakers: https://freedom250.org/news/freedom-250-to-host-historic-rededicate-250-gathering



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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