Decoding Rocky Horror Picture Show (Part 1) - Time Warp as Trauma-Based Mind-Control and Ritual

This quirky gothic musical has been celebrated for over 40 years. It's a unique global phenemonon. The LGBT bent is hardly subtle, and I recommend that no one should ever watch the film. While this cult film may not have influenced you directly, what it conceals and reveals most definitely has!



When I was researching and the Lord was opening insight during the production of our videos decoding Back to the Future, He highlighted some key connections those producers made with Rocky Horror and the Time Warp. The Time Warp sequence is of particular interest in this season for what beans are spilled, and with the caveat expressed in the video we made, I do recommend watching our video. In Part 1 of what is expected to be 2 parts, we expose it as a celebration of trauma-based mind-control programming and the initiation ritual. Part 2 should pick up where Part 1 leaves off and touch on what else the Time Warp ritual has to reveal about the nature of our time