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Truth with RFK Jr S02E10 ft. Daniel Pinchbeck
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29 views • November 24, 2020
Robert Kennedy with Daniel Pinchbeck, November 24, 2020
In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy was interviewed by noted author Daniel Pinchbeck. Their spirited back and forth touched on a wide variety of vaccine safety concerns that live under a Pharma-controlled media blackout. These issues are also largely misunderstood by many liberals. Among the highlights of the conversation:
- Decreases in infectious diseases such as polio and measles in the 20 th century
are due to better nutrition, better sanitation, and reduction of population
densities vs. vaccines
- The impact Bill Gates has on global health efforts through substantial World
Health Organization funding
- Vaccine mandates currently in place or being considered violate the Nuremberg Code
- The importance of determining the true COVID-19 fatality rate
- The need to educate liberals on the facts surrounding our country’s vaccine
program
All “Truth” episodes can be found on Children’s Health Defense’s social media, and on Children’s Health Defense’s channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy was interviewed by noted author Daniel Pinchbeck. Their spirited back and forth touched on a wide variety of vaccine safety concerns that live under a Pharma-controlled media blackout. These issues are also largely misunderstood by many liberals. Among the highlights of the conversation:
- Decreases in infectious diseases such as polio and measles in the 20 th century
are due to better nutrition, better sanitation, and reduction of population
densities vs. vaccines
- The impact Bill Gates has on global health efforts through substantial World
Health Organization funding
- Vaccine mandates currently in place or being considered violate the Nuremberg Code
- The importance of determining the true COVID-19 fatality rate
- The need to educate liberals on the facts surrounding our country’s vaccine
program
All “Truth” episodes can be found on Children’s Health Defense’s social media, and on Children’s Health Defense’s channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
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