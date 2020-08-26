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It's time to receive the gift of God.
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9 views • August 26, 2020
God has been preparing a remnant of His people through a long season of trials, but for many of them, the season of preparation is now coming to an end and a new season of the manifestation of His promises is beginning. A great harvest is coming and we get to be part of it. In this 29-minute audio message, I share what God has been doing in His people and how we can receive what He has for us.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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