Tested Anointed Brother WARNS! "Break yourself free" Don't forsake assembly is being twisted. So Gather not with wolves/cowards. Be ye separate Holy. Pray on everything/many Saints in danger
Holiness Unto YAH
Published 15 hours ago

this is a mirrored video 

Beware of the ILLUSION which is the majority of the Christian community. Many of them are satanists in disguise, New Agers and people steeped in all forms of the occult. They trample on the Blood of Christ as if it's something cheap, make excuses for sin and jab away at Holy Ministries like this that rebuke evil in obedience to the Holy Bible in the Book of Ephesians 5:11. They call us "self-righteous, finger pointing judgmental christians that cannot win souls." What a joke!

A coming satanic one world superchurch mandatory mark of the beast 666

The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks the True Holy Rapture

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

