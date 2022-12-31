China’s Confidence in Employment, Incomes, and Housing Was Hit Hard in 2022

https://gnews.org/articles/641413
Summary：12/30/2022 According to China's central bank's survey reports released on December 27, the country's confidence in the job market, incomes prospect, and real estate market plunged to new lows as the economic downturn worsened this year.
