Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China’s Confidence in Employment, Incomes, and Housing Was Hit Hard in 2022
5 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/641413

Summary：12/30/2022 According to China's central bank's survey reports released on December 27, the country's confidence in the job market, incomes prospect, and real estate market plunged to new lows as the economic downturn worsened this year.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket