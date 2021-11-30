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Get Biblical Understanding #116 - Prophecy
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ACTS 3:20 And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
ACTS 3:24-26 Yea, and all the prophets from Samuel and those that follow after, as many as have spoken, have likewise foretold of these days, saying unto Abraham, And in thy seed shall all the kindreds of the earth be blessed. Ye are the children of the prophets, and of the covenant which God made with our fathers, Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities.
ACTS 7:6-7 And God spake on this wise, That his seed should sojourn in a strange land; and that they should bring them into bondage, and entreat them evil four hundred years. And the nation to whom they shall be in bondage will I judge, said God: and after that shall they come forth, and serve me in this place.
ACTS 7:37 This is that Moses, which said unto the children of Israel, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear.
ACTS 11:27-28 And in these days came prophets from Jerusalem unto Antioch. And there stood up one of them named Agabus, and signified by the Spirit that there should be great dearth throughout all the world: which came to pass in the days of Claudius Cæsar.
ACTS 13:27 For they that dwell at Jerusalem, and their rulers, because they knew him not, nor yet the voices of the prophets which are read every sabbath day, they have fulfilled them in condemning him.
ACTS 13:29 And when they had fulfilled all that was written of him, they took him down from the tree, and laid him in a sepulchre.
ACTS 13:36-37 For David, after he had served his own generation by the will of God, fell on sleep, and was laid unto his fathers, and saw corruption: But he, whom God raised again, saw no corruption.
ACTS 13:40-41 Beware therefore, lest that come upon you, which is spoken of in the prophets; Behold, ye despisers, and wonder, and perish: for I work a work in your days, a work which ye shall in no wise believe, though a man declare it unto you.
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
ACTS 3:20 And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
ACTS 3:24-26 Yea, and all the prophets from Samuel and those that follow after, as many as have spoken, have likewise foretold of these days, saying unto Abraham, And in thy seed shall all the kindreds of the earth be blessed. Ye are the children of the prophets, and of the covenant which God made with our fathers, Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities.
ACTS 7:6-7 And God spake on this wise, That his seed should sojourn in a strange land; and that they should bring them into bondage, and entreat them evil four hundred years. And the nation to whom they shall be in bondage will I judge, said God: and after that shall they come forth, and serve me in this place.
ACTS 7:37 This is that Moses, which said unto the children of Israel, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear.
ACTS 11:27-28 And in these days came prophets from Jerusalem unto Antioch. And there stood up one of them named Agabus, and signified by the Spirit that there should be great dearth throughout all the world: which came to pass in the days of Claudius Cæsar.
ACTS 13:27 For they that dwell at Jerusalem, and their rulers, because they knew him not, nor yet the voices of the prophets which are read every sabbath day, they have fulfilled them in condemning him.
ACTS 13:29 And when they had fulfilled all that was written of him, they took him down from the tree, and laid him in a sepulchre.
ACTS 13:36-37 For David, after he had served his own generation by the will of God, fell on sleep, and was laid unto his fathers, and saw corruption: But he, whom God raised again, saw no corruption.
ACTS 13:40-41 Beware therefore, lest that come upon you, which is spoken of in the prophets; Behold, ye despisers, and wonder, and perish: for I work a work in your days, a work which ye shall in no wise believe, though a man declare it unto you.
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