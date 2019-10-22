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Dr Corsi Decodes 10-21-19: FBI Begins Investigation of Burisma Corruption & US Embassy in Kiev
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14 views • October 22, 2019
Join Dr. Corsi as he uses new sources of credible information to continue to uncover the truth involving UkraineGate, identify the corruption and parties to the misdeeds, and offers significant insight into the direction and possible outcomes of the Deep State attack against President Trump. Help Dr. Corsi and President Trump drain the swamp. Become educated and involved: visit corsination.com
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