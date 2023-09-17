Create New Account
BRAINWASHED · A HISTORY LESSON IN CULTURAL CONDITIONING
America at War
Published 14 hours ago

BRAINWASHED · A History Lesson in Cultural Conditioning - This documentary is an in-depth study of the mass manipulation and brainwashing of American culture through media, technology, witchcraft, and politics. Ever wake up and wonder, "Why does it seem like the world has gone mad?" This film seeks to answer that question by surveying the mid-to-late 20th century and systematically calling attention to significant events in American history that ultimately led to the creation of the insane/satanic culture we see around us today.

All credit for this video goes to the Dayz of Noah YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@DayzofNoah/videos  

Source: Christian Video Vault

mirrored from NEM721 on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zpMK9Zplnx9a/ 

